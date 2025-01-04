Russian Army Hits Chernihiv Region 32 Times As 100 Blasts Recorded
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Russian army struck the territory of Chernihiv region 32 times, employing artillery, mortars, UAVs, KAB glide bombs, as well as missiles.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the regional military administration, Viacheslav Chaus, Ukrinform saw.
“Over the past day alone, the enemy hit the region 32 times. A hundred explosions. To terrorize the region, the Russians employ artillery, mortars, UAVs, and KABs,” Chaus wrote.
According to the official, on January 3, the enemy launched a triple missile strike on the outskirts of Chernihiv, involving Iskander-M missiles.
Last evening, a settlement in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district was shelled, where five households sustained damage.
A drone strike was recorded in the Koriukivka district. Windows were shattered in four houses.
Saturday morning, the invaders attacked the territory of the Chernihiv district with UAVs, causing a fire. A house and an outbuilding were destroyed.
As reported, on January 3, a civilian was killed in a Russian missile strike that targeted a residential area on the outskirts of Chernihiv.
