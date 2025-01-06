New Turquoise Line On Lusail Tram Network Opens

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of HE Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani has announced the opening of the new Turquoise line on the Lusail Tram network, marking a significant expansion of the city's public system.

This addition is part of the Ministry's comprehensive plan to develop an integrated, efficient, public transportation system that incorporates cutting-edge and sustainable practices.

The Minister accompanied by HE Dr. Abdulla bin Abdulaziz AlSubaie, Managing Director and CEO of Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail), toured several stations along the Turquoise Line, the Operations Control Center (OCC), and maintenance facilities at the Tram Depot located west of Lusail City.

During his visit, he was briefed on the latest updates in operations and the key role of the OCCand advanced maintenance facilities in ensuring the safe operation of the tram and providing a seamless and reliable travel experience for Lusail City's residents as well as visitors.

The Minister inaugurating the network said said:“We are pleased to announce the commencement of operations for the Turquoise Line within the Lusail Tram network. This step aligns with the Ministry's plans to provide an integrated and environmentally friendly public transportation system that utilizes the latest technological advancements and adopts the best sustainable practices in the field. The operation of the Turquoise Line ensures the provision of safe and reliable transportation services for the residents and visitors of Lusail City throughout the year, while facilitating access to key destinations within the city.”

Screen grap from Qatar rails website, showcasing the extent of the new Turquoise line in Lusail Tram network.

The opening of the Turquoise Line introduces the Lusail QNB interchange station, which now operates alongside Legtaifiya station.

The list of Turquoise Line stations that have started operations includes: Lusail QNB, Al Yasmeen, Fox Hills - South, Downtown Lusail, Al Khayl Street, Fox Hills - North, Crescent Park - North, Rawdat Lusail, Erkiyah and Lusail Stadium. The Grand Masjed station will be operational at a later date with an announcement forthcoming.

The Turquoise Line will provide reliable, fast access for both residents and visitors to Lusail City throughout the busy days, connecting them to various key destinations within the city.

Lusail tram network extends to cover 19 kilometers of routes, offering affordable and environment-friendly transport to 25 stations throughout four line systems: Pink, Orange, Purple, and Turquoise.

The tram network operates daily from 5am to 1:30am on weekdays, except on Friday from 2pm to 1:30am.



Qatar Rail emphasizes the importance of adhering to traffic signs, signals, and pedestrian safety guidelines to ensure a secure travel environment for all users.

Doha Metro and Lusail tram has previously announced that it will extend a promotional rate of 30-day metro pass allowing unlimited rides until April 2025.

The offer is available at a good discount rate of QR99.

The metropass promotion was initially valid until December 31, 2024, but it has been extended for extra four months, offering residents and public transport users the flexibility of choosing to transition to a greener environmentally friendly and affordable mode of transportation.

The 30-Day offer is valid for unlimited rides for 30 consecutive calendar days from the date you first tap the card at the gate.

Commuters are advised to consider using public transport instead of other means of transportation.

Not only they will be able to reduce their carbon footprint but also have a chance at traversing the city from a different perspective and catch a healthy dose of sunlight.

