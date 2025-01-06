Jharkhand CM Transfers Rs 2,500 Each To 56 Lakh Women Under ‘Maiya Samman Yojana’

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Jan 6 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Hemant Soren on Monday transferred Rs 2,500 each as the December instalment under the 'Maiya Samman Yojana' to the accounts of over 56 lakh women across the state.

A grand event was organised at Namkum Khojatoli Ground in Ranchi to mark the occasion, with approximately two lakh women from various parts of the state attending.

Addressing the gathering, CM Soren said,“This initiative is a significant step towards making women financially self-reliant. I am pleased to fulfill the promises made by our before the elections.”

By pressing a remote button, the CM transferred a total of Rs 1,415.44 crore to the accounts of 56,61,791 women under the scheme.

Initially launched five months ago with a monthly instalment of Rs 1,000, the scheme saw an increase to Rs 2,500 per month following a Cabinet decision ahead of the announcement of elections.

CM Soren emphasised the importance of gender equality in achieving comprehensive development. He said,“The vision of holistic development cannot be realised unless men and women walk shoulder to shoulder. This initiative aims to empower women and bring them to the forefront.”

He further criticised the Opposition for doubting the government's ability to fund the scheme.“When we started with Rs 1,000 per month dole, we were ridiculed. When we announced that the amount would be increased to Rs 2,500, the Opposition questioned the feasibility. Today, we have proved them wrong,” Soren remarked.

The Chief Minister urged women to actively participate in the state's development and emphasised the importance of small savings for securing their children's future. He encouraged them to use the funds to combat malnutrition for themselves and their children.

Soren also expressed his gratitude to women for their overwhelming support during the elections.“We have formed the government with your blessings, and our priority is to ensure your self-reliance and development,” he said.

The event also included speeches by Jharkhand's Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore, Minister Chamra Linda, and MLA Kalpana Soren, among others.