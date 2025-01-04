Final Report On AZAL Plane Crash Investigation Expected Within 3 Years

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The investigation into the tragic crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25, 2024, will culminate in a final report no later than three years from the date of the incident, according to Kazakhstan's of Transport.

Azernews reports that TASS cited a statement from the ministry, which clarified that the investigation is being conducted under the guidelines of the Ministry of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan, as per the order No. 505 dated July 27, 2017. The investigation period for air crashes involving fatalities typically does not exceed 36 months unless additional inquiries are necessary.

The plane involved in the crash, an Embraer E190AR aircraft (registration 4K-AZ65), was en route from Baku to Grozny with 62 passengers and 5 crew members aboard, totaling 67 people. Tragically, 38 people lost their lives in the accident, while 29 others were injured.