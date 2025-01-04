War Update: 148 Clashes In Past Day, Fiercest Battles In Pokrovsk, Kursk Axes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 148 combat engagements have been reported along the frontlines over the past day, with Russian assaults being most intense in the Pokrovsk direction and Kursk region.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

According to the latest update, yesterday, Russian launched four missile and 64 on the positions of the Defense Forces and at Ukrainian settlements, involving 11 missiles and 95 guided bombs.

The invaders also launched 2,257 kamikaze drones and carried out almost 5,000 artillery strikes, of which 230 involved multiple rocket launchers.

Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Hremiachka, Khotiivka, Semenivka, Popivka, Oleksandrivka, Zhuravka, Mykolaivka, Sloviansk, Zelene Pole, Hrodivka, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Pokrovsk, Novoandriivka, Novopil, Kostiantynopil, Vilne Pole, Piatykhatky, Shcherbaky, Lobkove, Novodanylivka, and Stepnohirsk.

Ukrainian aviation, missile and artillery troops in the past day hit four Russian manpower and equipment clusters, a command and observation post, and an air defense system.

In the Kharkiv direction, Ukraine repelled two attacks near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Russians launched seven attacks. Ukraine's forces repelled assaults near Kucherivka, Synkivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the invaders attacked 11 times, trying to advance near Nadiia, Makiivka, Hryhorivka, Tverdokhlibove, Yampolivka, towards Cherneshchyna and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversk direction, the Russian army twice attacked Ukraine's positions near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 10 clashes were recorded in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, as well as towards Predtechyne and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian troops attacked seven times near Diliivka, Toretsk, and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders held back 40 assault and offensive actions in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novo-olenivka, Novovasylivka, Ukrainka, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Zvirove, Solone, Kotlyne, and Pokrovsk.

In the Kurakhove direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks near Petropavlivka, Sribne, Kurakhivka, and Shevchenko.

In the Vremivka direction, the Russian army performed 11 offensive attempts against Ukrainian positions in the areas near Yantarne, toward Kostiantynopil, and Novosilka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukraine repelled an attack near Novoandriivka. In this section of the front, the invaders actively employed air support.

In the Pridniprovia direction, Russian troops twice unsuccessfully stormed Ukrainian positions.

In the Huliaypole direction, the Russians ran no assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation underwent no significant changes.

On the border with Russia in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the invaders actively employed artillery and aviation, hitting Ukrainian settlements from across the border.

In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukraine's troops repelled 41 attacks. The enemy launched three missiles and 15 guided bombs, as well as 357 artillery rounds, on Ukraine's positions in the area.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, over the past day, Russia has suffered 1,510 casualties.

Photo: General Staff