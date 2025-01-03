PM Modi To Inaugurate 'Grameen Bharat Mahotsav' Today At Bharat Mandapam

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Grameen Bharat Mahotsav' on Saturday, at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, which is a six-day-long festival celebrating rural India's entrepreneurial spirit and cultural heritage.

Scheduled from January 4 to 9, the event's theme is 'Building a Resilient Rural India for Viksit Bharat 2047,' with the motto 'Gaon Badhe, Toh Desh Badhe (If the village progresses, the country progresses).'

The festival scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi at around 10:30 AM, aims to foster rural development through innovation, self-reliance, and collaboration.

The key objectives of the festival include enhancing rural infrastructure, promoting financial inclusion, supporting sustainable agricultural practices, and empowering rural women through entrepreneurship.

A special focus will be on North-East India, with initiatives to ensure economic stability and financial security for rural populations.

According to the PMO's official statement, the Mahotsav will bring together government officials, thinkers, entrepreneurs, artisans, and stakeholders from various sectors to discuss leveraging technology and innovative practices for rural transformation. Interactive sessions, workshops, and discussions will explore pathways to strengthen rural economies and livelihoods.

Cultural heritage will take centre stage, with live performances and exhibitions showcasing India's diverse traditions and crafts. The event also seeks to create a road map for collective rural transformation by blending modern advancements with traditional knowledge.

By emphasising sustainable practices, innovation, and inclusivity, the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav aims to contribute significantly to achieving a self-reliant and developed India.