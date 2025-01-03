Kristi Becknell's Do You Know You? Guides Readers On A Transformative Journey Of Self-Discovery And Authenticity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Navigating the terrain of personal growth and self-awareness, Kristi Becknell , a retired School Counselor and the Owner of Navigating Boldly Counseling service, shares her latest literary endeavor, Do You Know You?This compelling guide challenges the prevailing belief that self-exploration should commence in high school, providing individuals with a roadmap to embrace their authentic selves from an early age.In Do You Know You? Kristi Becknell invites readers to go on a transformative journey of self-discovery, challenging societal norms that often delay this crucial exploration until high school. Drawing on her extensive experience as a School Counselor, Kristi crafts a narrative that encourages continuous introspection into one's interests, likes, dislikes, and individuality.Kristi Becknell challenges the traditional timeline of self-exploration. The book helps people start reflecting deeply at a young age, challenging the idea that high school is the only time for such contemplation. Highlighting the strength of self-expression, Kristi Becknell encourages readers to express their ideas and emotions on paper, lifting them beyond words and turning them into tangible aspects of life.Do You Know You? becomes a celebration of individuality, encouraging readers to break free from societal expectations and express themselves authentically, embracing their uniqueness without fear of judgment.The book inspires courage in trying new experiences, serving as a pathway to discovering hopes and dreams and nurturing a journey of personal growth. At its core, the book's philosophy centres around the importance of sitting still, listening to one's heart, and reflecting on feelings.It emphasizes the essential components of introspection and self-awareness in understanding one's true self. Through thought-provoking questions, readers are guided to reflect on their thoughts, feelings, hobbies, hopes, dreams, and what makes them unique.The workbook section enhances the experience by providing readers with prompts for continuous self-reflection. It guides them to explore various aspects of themselves, nurturing ongoing personal growth and self-discovery.Do You Know You? by Kristi Becknell is now available for purchase at major online bookstores.About the AuthorKristi Becknell, a retired School Counselor and the Navigating Boldly Counseling service owner resides in Georgia. Her commitment to teaching various modalities and life skills is evident in her dedication to helping individuals recognize their strengths. Active in her community, church, and distinguished organizations, Kristi finds joy in contributing to the growth and well-being of those around her.

