Mezentseva: We Propose To Hold Urgent Debate On Ukraine During PACE Winter Session

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Verkhovna Rada's permanent delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Maria Mezentseva, said that an urgent debate on Ukraine could be held during the winter session.

She said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

“The PACE agenda is still in the process of being determined. We propose, and this has already been approved, an urgent debate on Ukraine, which will be crowned with a resolution. We will talk about a just peace, support for the Victory Plan, and, of course, all the components that make up the plan,” Mezentseva said.

According to her, the PACE will also continue to discuss the topic of indigenous peoples of the Russian Federation.

“Given that we are expecting a vote on the genocide of the Circassian people in the Verkhovna Rada in January, we want to continue this topic in PACE resolutions. We will see how to incorporate it,” the MP said.

She also emphasized that the issue of the return of prisoners will remain in focus, as this problem is among the priorities of the Luxembourg presidency in the Council of Europe.

“At a meeting in Luxembourg in November, we heard from the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Gender Equality and Diversity, and the Minister of Mobility and Public Transport, Yuriko Backes [in Luxembourg, these positions are held by one person], that the areas of security and defense, artificial intelligence, and the fight against propaganda will be prioritized. In 2025, Luxembourg itself will allocate more than 80 million euros to strengthen Ukraine's defense, and the funds will be used to purchase Ukrainian-made items, thus supporting our economy. It is very important that the return of illegally deported children and, as noted during the PACE session in October, all captured civilians and soldiers will also be prioritized,” Mezentseva said.

In addition, she said that cultural diplomacy activities are also planned.

“It is very important that we will also have events dedicated to cultural diplomacy, such as an exhibition of paintings. We are waiting for approval to hold it. The exhibition aims to unite cities that have suffered greatly from Russia's armed aggression. The cities are depicted as women with children. It combines different themes: religious, cultural, architectural,” said the head of our delegation to PACE.

She also noted that it is not yet known whether the PACE will challenge the credentials of the Georgian and Azerbaijani delegations.

“The details are unknown. All of this, in accordance with the rules and procedures, can be initiated right in the hall on the first day of the session [January 27],” said the head of our delegation.

As Ukrinform reported, on October 2, 2024, at the autumn session of the PACE in Strasbourg, a resolution was adopted in which the Council of Europe for the first time raised the issue of the release and further rehabilitation of Ukrainian prisoners, and also demanded that Russia comply with the provisions of international humanitarian law. The resolution“Missing persons, prisoners of war and civilians held captive as a result of the aggressive war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine” was unanimously supported by all 74 deputies present in the hall.

The PACE winter session will be held in Strasbourg from January 27 to 31.