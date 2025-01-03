PM Formalisation Of Micro Food Processing Enterprises On Promising Start

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 3 (KNN) Union of State Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised "women-led development" as a cornerstone of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance agenda during his address to approximately 3,000 women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Moragudi village.



The minister's remarks came during his three-day visit to YSR Kadapa district under the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP), focusing on key development areas including women's empowerment, education, infrastructure, and tourism.

During his visit to Moragudi village, Dr. Singh engaged with women-led SHGs that are actively involved in promoting financial literacy, food processing, and the production of handloom and millet-based products.



These groups, supported by central schemes such as the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME), demonstrate the potential for rural economic self-reliance.



The minister also visited an exhibition showcasing local food items and utility products, highlighting the entrepreneurial capabilities of the participants.

Infrastructure development featured prominently in the minister's agenda, as he laid the foundation stone for a central kitchen at the Zilla Parishad High School in Moragudi.



The facility aims to enhance the delivery of midday meal programs for school children. Dr. Singh also reviewed ongoing infrastructure projects in the area, including roads, drainage systems, housing, and drinking water facilities, which are crucial for the district's sustainable development.

The minister's itinerary included a visit to Gandikota, where he discussed the site's tourism potential with local officials. The government aims to develop this historic location into a prominent heritage destination, creating employment opportunities while preserving its cultural significance and natural beauty.

Reflecting on the Aspirational Districts Programme, Dr. Singh highlighted its role in promoting equitable growth across India. He emphasised that the ADP demonstrates how focused governance and collaboration can elevate underdeveloped regions to match the standards of the country's best-performing districts.



The minister's comprehensive assessment of YSR Kadapa's progress and challenges under the ADP aims to inform future development strategies, reinforcing the government's commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development across the nation.

