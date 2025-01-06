2025 to add crisis to world’s economy

(MENAFN) banks are reinforcing for a crisis year in which they must provide a step-change in bargain fees to explain record share rates and costly hires done through a two-year slowdown.



The six outlined independent investment banks — Evercore, Lazard, PJT, Moelis, Perella Weinberg and Houlihan Lokey — achieved record highs in current weeks as investors predicted a long-awaited upturn in mergers and acquisitions activity under Donald Trump’s second leadership.



Perella approximately doubled in worth in the previous year, while shares in bulge bracket investment banks such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase also hit new highs in November and December.



“Barring some disaster in the economy, we should have just a nice upswing in activity across most parts of investment banking,” stated Christian Bolu, senior analyst for US capital markets at Autonomous Research.



But the scale of the run-up in banks’ shares values adds to the stress on executives and their current recruits to provide revenues in 2025.



