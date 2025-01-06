Kajal Aggarwal’S Looks Ethereal As Parvathi Devi In "Kannappa"

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Kajal Aggarwal is all set to essay the role of Devi Parvathi in the forthcoming Telugu mythological drama, "Kannappa". The makers on Monday unleashed her first look from the movie on social media, and the too treated her fans with the look.

She wrote, "A dream role indeed! Happy to be starting 2025 on this divine note :) #Kannappa #HarHarMahadevॐ #MAAParvatiDevi." Fellow actress Tamannaah Bhatia commented on the post with, "So beautiful."

The 'Singham' actress looked absolutely ethereal as Parvati Devi, donning a white saree with golden borders. Her look was completed with a golden neckpiece, along with matching earrings, bangles, and mang-tikka. Her hair was kept open with a pink flower in them. As for makeup, they decided to keep it on the lighter side. Kajal Aggarwal looked perfect for her cameo appearance in "Kannappa" as Lord Shiva's better half.

Mukesh Kumar Singh is the director for "Kannappa", whereas Mohan Babu has financed the project under his banner AVA Entertainment in association with 24 Frames Factory. Shifting our focus to the cast of the drama, Vishnu Manchu will be seen in the titular role, while Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan, Madhoo, Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Akshay Kumar playing other crucial parts. "Kannappa" will mark Akshay Kumar's first Telugu film.

Stephen Devassy has composed the songs and background score for the movie. Sheldon Chau has handled the camera work, whereas

Anthony is in charge of the editing. The drama has been shot at multiple locations including New Zealand.

"Kannappa" is all set to be released in theatres worldwide on April 25 this year.