North Korea launches first ballistic missile of year

(MENAFN) On Monday, North Korea launched its first ballistic missile of 2025 into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, just two weeks before the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump.



Both South Korean and Japanese authorities confirmed the missile test, but Pyongyang has not released specific details.



According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the missile appeared to be of intermediate range, with a flight distance estimated between 3,000 and 5,500 kilometers (1,864 to 3,418 miles). Further analysis is underway.



The missile was reportedly fired from the Pyongyang region, coinciding with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Seoul amid South Korea’s ongoing political turmoil.



Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office stated that North Korea had launched a suspected ballistic missile, with the projectile landing outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).



Authorities urged the protection of aircraft, ships, and other assets, emphasizing preparedness for potential emergencies.



During a press conference in Seoul, Blinken denounced North Korea’s missile launch.



“We condemn the DPRK missile launch just today, yet another violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions,” Blinken stated, using the official name of North Korea, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

