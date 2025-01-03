Miningnewsbreaks Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) Announces Leadership Changes And Growth Strategy

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Trillion (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF)

announced the resignation of CEO Arthur Halleran, effective December 27, 2024, after leading the company since 2017. Sean Stofer, with over 20 years of energy leadership, has been appointed interim CEO and Chairman, while the company searches for a permanent successor to focus on asset optimization and strategic expansion. Additional appointments include Scott Lower as President and Burak Tolga Terzi as Vice President and Deputy General Manager, both bringing expertise in finance and energy operations. Trillion plans to establish an advisory board and expand its Board of Directors in early 2025 to drive shareholder value and growth.

About Trillion Energy International Inc.

Trillion Energy is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The company holds a 49% interest in the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development and 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. The company also is pursuing oil exploration in S.E. Turkiye and beyond.



and the

company's website .

