For Conf. On Aviation Resiliency, As To Benchmarking, Travelingwiki's Data Leveraged For Phoenix Aviation Benchmarks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Republishing of Selected Data From Paper, Including TravelingWiki's Data From Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

In Paper Referencing“Resiliency & Sustainability of Air Transportation” (IX RIDITA '24), TravelingWiki Used to Assess Sensory Benchmarking at Phoenix Airport

LISBON, PORTUGAL, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TravelingWiki Foundation announces that stakeholders from University of Goias (UFG) and the Aeronautical Institute cited to TravelingWiki Foundation's documentation of Special Needs Resources at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport as part of building“Benchmarking of Key Sensory Airports Associated with a Level of Service Scale.”

This appeared in a paper for the IX RIDITA 2024 Conference (Lisbon, Portugal) Entitled: X RIDITA 2024 – International Congress of the Iberoamerican Air Transportation Research Society“The Resilience and Sustainability of Air Transportation”.

The full paper can be found via ResearchGate at . The full agenda of RIDITA 2024 can be found at .

The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to document resources at airports such as Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, and at least 40 others, stems back to the start of TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation's non-profit work across the US expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including the recent addition of TravelingWiki Foundation's free resources in 11 languages to the Philadelphia Autism Project, in cooperation with Drexel University; and presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities.

TravelingWiki Foundation has heard from stakeholders that engage our organization about the importance of work to augment access to travel resources and the need to recognize the realities of the communities served.

TravelingWiki Foundation takes the offering of free services to Special Needs community members very seriously. The expanded phone lines are emblematic of the rapid growth of free services offered by TravelingWiki Foundation as well as the engagement from across the world as to our services offered in 11 languages.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter , notes,“TravelingWiki takes its work as a partner under contract with the US Transportation Security Administration very seriously. Seeing scholarly work footnote to our data (developed as part of our work as a partner with the US Transportation Security Administration) to document sensory resources is a validation of the importance of this area of focus and our assiduous focus on ensuring the thoroughness of own documentation of airports' resources.”

More information about the work of TravelingWiki Foundation is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at TravelingWiki.

Connect With The Above Stakeholder:

TravelingWiki Foundation Website:

TravelingWiki Foundation YouTube: @TravelingWiki (via YouTube)

TravelingWiki Foundation LinkedIn:

Jonathan Sutter

TravelingWiki Foundation

+1 404-403-3333

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.