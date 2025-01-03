Top News On January 3: Stock Market Plummets Covid-Like Virus Grips China Allu Arjun Gets Bail Delhi Pollution, More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) From Indian stock suffering significant losses, to Covid-like HMPV virus wreaking havoc in China, Allu Arjun getting bail - we bring you a glimpse of the top stories on January 3.

Stock market crash

Indian benchmarks-the Sensex and the Nifty 50-suffered significant losses on Friday, January 3, due to booking amid the strengthening US dollar.

The BSE benchmark Sensex opened at 80,072.99 against its previous close of 79,943.71 and fell 834 points to an intra-day low of 79,109.73. However, the 30-pack index recouped some losses and closed 721 points, or 0.90 per cent, down at 79,223.11.

China COVID-like HMPV virus outbreak

A virus, called human metapneumovirus (HMPV), has been spreading in China. The country reported rising cases of HMPV, especially among those under 14 in northern provinces, reported Reuters.

Speaking to Livemint, several doctors said that the HMPV virus has symptoms very similar to that of the COVID-19 virus. Precautionary measures such as wearing masks in crowded areas, avoiding close contact, can help reduce the risk of contracting HMPV.

Allu Arjun gets bail

In a major relief for Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun, Hyderabad's Nampally court has granted him a regular bail in stampede case. Allu Arjun has been granted bail on two sureties bond of worth ₹50,000 each.

“He (Allu Arjun) has to execute ₹50,000 with two sureties and has to visit the police station every Sunday,” Ashok Reddy, advocate for Allu Arjun said. The stampede happened on December 4, just a day before 'Pushpa 2: The Rule's' official release in the theatres.