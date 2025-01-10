(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Climate change severely impacts Pakistan, manifesting through extreme weather events like floods, droughts, and heat waves, which have increased in frequency and intensity. The rapid melting of glaciers in the Hindu Kush-Himalayan region threatens water security while shifting rainfall patterns exacerbate water scarcity and disrupt agriculture, a key sector of Pakistan's economy.



These challenges undermine food security, increase risks, and impose significant economic losses due to damage to infrastructure and reduced productivity. Despite efforts to adapt and mitigate, Pakistan remains highly vulnerable and continues to advocate for international support to address these challenges.

Climate change reporting in Pakistan is crucial for raising awareness about the country's vulnerability to climate-related disasters and their socio-economic impacts. It highlights the urgent need for adaptive measures, policy interventions, and international support to address issues like extreme weather, glacial melting, water scarcity, and food insecurity. Effective reporting educates the public, empowers communities, and holds policymakers accountable, ensuring that climate action remains a priority.



About the program:

The International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) is pleased to announce a 12-month initiative, Amplifying Environmental Narratives in Pakistani Media, that will support broadcast and print journalists, bloggers, YouTubers, and digital content creators across Pakistan.



This project will support the production of accurate and in-depth reporting on the environment and its intersections with economic, social, and political policy. Additionally, it will establish a network for national collaboration on environmental reporting, laying the groundwork for sustained investigative reporting on climate change beyond the conclusion of the project.



The program will include the following activities:



A three-week (one session per week) live online Master Class Series

A three-day virtual Investigative Climate Boot Camp

Reporting grants and mentorship Reporting Fellow Online Convenings

How to apply:

The application for the Master Class Series can be found here . The application will be live until January 20, at 11:59 PM EST. Applications for the Investigative Climate Boot Camp will be open following the conclusion of the Master Class Series. Eligible applicants must have participated in the opening webinars to apply. Eligible applicants must have participated in the opening webinars to apply.

