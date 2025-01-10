After L&T Defends 90-Hour Workweek, Deepika Padukone Says, 'And They Just...'
1/10/2025 2:00:51 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A day after the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's 90-hour workweek“shocked” the bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, the company's attempt at justification has elicited another response from her.
After a nationwide backlash, L&T made an official statement saying“nation-building is at the core" of its mandate.“The chairman's remarks reflect this larger ambition.”
Sharing a screenshot of this statement, Deepika said,“And they just made it worse...”
