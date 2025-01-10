Urvashi Dholakia On ‘Power Of Paanch’: The Show’S Blend Of Fantasy, Real-World Emotions Sets It Apart

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) The makers of“Power of Paanch” on Friday unveiled its trailer and it features names such as Riva Arora, Barkha Bisht, Aditya Raj Arora and Urvashi Dholakia, who says the show's blend of fantasy, real-world emotions truly sets it apart.

“Power of Paanch” also stars Jaiveer Juneja, Bianca Arora, Yash Sehgal, Tanvi Gadkari, Anubha Arora, Omar Kandhari, Sagar Dholakia, Pankaj Vishnu and Inder Bajwa among many others.

Urvashi said:“It's always a joy collaborating with Ektaa, with whom I share a longstanding and special association. She has an innate knack for creating characters that are relatable yet impactful, and my role in Power of Paanch is no exception.”

She said that as an actor, he has always believed in giving a voice to strong and diverse characters.

Urvashi, who is fondly remembered as Komolika from Kasautii Zindagi Kay, added:“So when I got the opportunity to play a fierce and unabashed uniformed officer who, at the same time, gracefully balances out the complexities and nuances of motherhood, I was humbled and honoured.”

She added:“The show's blend of fantasy and real-world emotions truly sets it apart, with its fresh and zesty energy and intriguing characters.”

It is set against the backdrop of Panchgiri, and revolves around Bela, a young girl whose search for her estranged mother plunges her into a realm of undiscovered magic and shocking confrontations loaded with supernatural elements at play.

Actress Barkha Bisht said that being a part of Power of Paanch has been an incredible journey for her.

“The show explores themes that resonate deeply with everyone. It's a story that blends adventure, emotions, and relationships so beautifully that I couldn't wait to dive in. Working alongside such a talented and dynamic cast made every moment on set truly special.”

Actor Yash Sehgal said that as a young actor, being part of Power of Paanch has been a dream come true.

“The show gave me an opportunity to explore a character with incredible depth and challenges, and it pushed me to grow both personally and professionally. The friendships we built on set and the support from such an experienced cast and crew made the entire journey unforgettable.”

For Riva Arora, playing such a dynamic character with superpowers that is also relatable has always been on her mind.

“I truly believe that with a show of such scale I have outdone myself when it comes to acting and made great friends with my co-stars. This is a show that will not only entertain but also leave viewers reflecting on their relationships, friendships and inner strength. I hope that Power of Paanch will stay with viewers longer than what we have even dreamed of."

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, The series will stream from January 17 on Disney+ Hotstar.