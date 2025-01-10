US-Germany Alliance May Not Matter So Much To Trump

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Less than 24 hours after Donald was elected president of the United States in November 2024, the German state-owned news service Deutsche Welle published an article with the headline“Trump's election victory is a nightmare for Germany.”

A few hours later, Germany's chancellor, Olaf Scholz, announced that his three-party coalition had collapsed. Disagreements about how to help strengthen Germany's weak were a major factor, but Scholz mentioned that the US election outcome also fueled the coalition breaking up.

One month later, Scholz lost a confidence vote, ending the government he has led since 2021. Germany will have federal elections on February 23, 2025.

Germany is considered one of the United States' closest allies in Western Europe, partnering on everything from economic trade to military defense.

But this might change with Trump returning to office. As Angela Merkel, the longtime former chancellor of Germany, said in November 2024 , the looming second Trump presidency“is a challenge to the world, especially for multilateralism.”

Indeed, Trump's US-centric approach to international affairs runs counter to multilateralism , which is the idea that different countries working together helps everyone involved.

As someone who researches German-American relations in the 20th century, I share German politicians' worries that the incoming Trump administration poses a serious threat to the relationship.

The German concerns include Trump potentially launching a tariff-induced trade war , as well as the possibility of the president-elect withdrawing financial and military support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Both scenarios would further hurt the weak German economy – especially since, following the US and the European Union, Germany is the third-largest donor to Ukraine and would be required to shoulder even more of this financial support if the US stopped giving Ukraine money.

German politicians also remain dumbfounded by Trump's particular style of politics, despite the fact that he already served as president.

Merkel wrote in her 2024 memoir“Freedom: Memoirs 1954-2021” that when she first met Trump in 2017, she acted as though she were having a conversation with“someone completely normal.”