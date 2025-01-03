Plan To Be Prepared For Meeting Drinking Water Needs Of Hyderabad Till 2050

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 3 (IANS) Telangana Chief A. Revanth Reddy on Friday directed the officials of the Hyderabad Metro Water Board to prepare an action plan to meet the drinking water needs of Greater Hyderabad for the next 25 years.

During a meeting with Water Board officials at the Integrated Command Control Centre, the Chief Minister asked them to assess future needs and develop the required infrastructure for the of safe drinking water.

The meeting discussed the project designs to bring more water under Godavari Phase 2. The water will be stored in Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs.

The CM and the officials also examined whether to lift water from Mallanna Sagar or Kondapochamma Sagar for the Godavari Phase 2 project. Based on the reports submitted by the consultancies and in view of adequate availability of water and reasonable lifting cost, the meeting decided to lift water from Mallanna Sagar. The CM approved to bring 20 TMC of water instead of the previously proposed 15 TMC.

The Chief Minister, who presided over the meeting as the Board Chairman, asserted that a sewage plan should also be prepared along with drinking water supply to every household and if necessary, a study should be conducted through agencies and consultancies.

Chief Minister's Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Municipal Department's Principal Secretary Dana Kishore, Special Principal Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja, HMW Board MD Ashok Reddy, GHMC Commissioner Ilambarithi, and Special Secretary to the Chief Minister, Ajith Reddy participated in the meeting.

The officials briefed the CM that the Water Board has been supplying adequate potable drinking water to the people of Hyderabad. There are 13.79 lakh tap connections while the water distribution network is spread over 9,800 km.

Currently, the Water Board supplies drinking water from Manjira, Singoor, Godavari, and Krishna rivers.

Water Board MD Ashok Reddy informed the Chief Minister that the Board is facing a revenue deficit of Rs 8,800 crore. Various departments and government offices owe Rs 4,300 crore to the Board. which needs to pay the pending dues of Rs 5,500 crore towards electricity bills and the previous loans of Rs 1,847 crore.

The Chief Minister said an immediate action plan should be prepared in coordination with the Finance Department to overcome the crisis. He suggested the Water Board explore ways to increase its own income.