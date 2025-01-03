Bloomberg Law 2024 League Tables Reveal Top 20 M&A Law Firms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ARLINGTON,

Va., Jan. 3, 2025

Bloomberg Law published league tables for 2024, finding that Kirkland & Ellis retained its crown as Big Law's top mergers and acquisitions adviser, guiding global deals worth about $427 billion.

Kirkland topped rivals

Latham & Watkins ($367 billion), Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom ($361 billion), Freshfields ($264 billion), and Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison ($262 billion).

Bloomberg Law's comprehensive ranking of the top law firms that have advised on the most significant M&A deals in 2024 provides critical insights into the mergers and acquisitions landscape and highlights the firms that have come out on top in this competitive space.

Bloomberg Law's analysis of the 2024 league table data includes an interactive chart that displays deals grouped by legal advisor, offering a detailed view of each firm's performance and the scope of their advisory work.

This tool is invaluable for law firms looking to benchmark their performance against peers and identify emerging trends in the M&A sector.

"Bloomberg Law's 2024 league tables spotlight the firms that have proven their leadership in the M&A space," said Cesca Antonelli, editor-in-chief, Bloomberg Industry Group. "Our league table data provides key insights and trends that Bloomberg Law customers can leverage to enhance their strategic planning."

Bloomberg Law customers can see the complete list of top 20 firms and read the full article, including the interactive chart

.

