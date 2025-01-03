German And French Foreign Ministers Visit Syria For EU Diplomatic Talks
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and French Foreign
Minister Jean-Noel Barrot have visited Syria to initiate
negotiations on behalf of the European Union, marking the first
visit by EU foreign ministers to the current Syrian government.
the ministers will meet with Syrian government leader
Ministry, the ministers will meet with Syrian government leader
Ahmed al-Shara and representatives of civil society during their
visit.
Baerbock highlighted that key issues on the agenda include
revitalizing Syria's Political environment, forming a peaceful
government, supporting the country's social transformation, and
ensuring equal rights for all citizens regardless of gender,
ethnicity, or religion. She emphasized that for Germany and the EU,
Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity are crucial to
establishing a comprehensive political order, with a focus on
preventing external influence in the country's internal
affairs.
