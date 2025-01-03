German And French Foreign Ministers Visit Syria For EU Diplomatic Talks

(MENAFN- AzerNews) German Foreign Annalena Baerbock and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot have visited Syria to initiate negotiations on behalf of the European Union, marking the first visit by EU foreign ministers to the current Syrian government.

Azernews reports, citing the German Foreign Ministry, the ministers will meet with Syrian leader Ahmed al-Shara and representatives of civil society during their visit.

Baerbock highlighted that key issues on the agenda include revitalizing Syria's environment, forming a peaceful government, supporting the country's social transformation, and ensuring equal rights for all citizens regardless of gender, ethnicity, or religion. She emphasized that for Germany and the EU, Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity are crucial to establishing a comprehensive political order, with a focus on preventing external influence in the country's internal affairs.