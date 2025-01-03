عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
German And French Foreign Ministers Visit Syria For EU Diplomatic Talks

German And French Foreign Ministers Visit Syria For EU Diplomatic Talks


1/3/2025 8:10:03 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot have visited Syria to initiate negotiations on behalf of the European Union, marking the first visit by EU foreign ministers to the current Syrian government.

Azernews reports, citing the German Foreign Ministry, the ministers will meet with Syrian government leader Ahmed al-Shara and representatives of civil society during their visit.

Baerbock highlighted that key issues on the agenda include revitalizing Syria's Political environment, forming a peaceful government, supporting the country's social transformation, and ensuring equal rights for all citizens regardless of gender, ethnicity, or religion. She emphasized that for Germany and the EU, Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity are crucial to establishing a comprehensive political order, with a focus on preventing external influence in the country's internal affairs.

MENAFN03012025000195011045ID1109052316


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search