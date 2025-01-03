Gentex Schedules Fourth Quarter And Year End 2024 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZEELAND, Mich., Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, is pleased to announce that it will release its fourth quarter and year end 2024 results on Friday, January 31, before the opens. The Company will host a call for the community at 9:30am ET to discuss the results.

The call will also be available to the general public via a live webcast. Participants who wish to ask questions may register for the call at the following URL to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN: . It is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start, although they may register ahead of the call and dial in at any time during the call. If you wish to join the call but do not plan to ask questions, you may join the listen-only webcast here: .

A webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the call at .

