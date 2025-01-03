Allied Industrial Partners-Backed Waste Eliminator Acquires Enterprise Landfill And Phillips Recoveries

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Eliminator, a leader in sustainable waste solutions for the metro Atlanta area, has announced the of Enterprise Landfill and Phillips Recoveries ("Enterprise" or "the Company"), a and demolition (C&D) and industrial waste landfill and waste hauling firm. This strategic acquisition will significantly enhance Waste Eliminator's infrastructure and strengthen its capacity to deliver collection and post-collection services and will further solidify its presence in Georgia and South Carolina. terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are thrilled to welcome Enterprise and Phillips Recoveries to our team and believe this integration will enhance our ability to provide efficient collection and disposal solutions to our diverse clientele," stated Kacy Cronan, CEO of Waste Eliminator. "Through our acquisitions, we aim to enhance our reputation and expand our asset base as we pursue our mission of becoming the premier sustainable waste management company in the Southeast."

Waste Eliminator's growth strategy is supported by Allied Industrial Partners ("Allied"), an operationally focused private equity firm. The acquisition of Enterprise marks the sixth purchase by Waste Eliminator since being acquired by Allied in 2021.

"Our partnership with Waste Eliminator represents a significant investment in the strategic growth of the platform throughout Georgia and the Southeast," commented Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Allied. "Waste Eliminator's ongoing expansion has positioned the company to deliver exceptional, sustainable waste management services to a growing client base, and we are proud to support its evolution."

About Waste Eliminator

Waste Eliminator is a premier, full-service provider of waste collection, storage, removal, hauling, recycling, and landfill services to industrial and large commercial businesses and governmental entities across metro Atlanta. With state-of-the-art recycling capabilities, technology and equipment, and an impressive collection fleet, Waste Eliminator offers unparalleled service and can assist customers across the entire waste stream. For more information, visit .

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC is a lower-middle market private equity firm which currently has over $1 billion of assets under management. The firm thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services and critical infrastructure. Allied seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement, which allows the firm to execute on buy and build strategies. For more information, visit

.

Media Contacts:

Lambert by LLYC

Jennifer Hurson

845-507-0571

[email protected]

or

Caroline

Luz

203-570-6462

[email protected]

SOURCE Allied Industrial Partners

