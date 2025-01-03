IOM Warns Of Infant Deaths Amid Harsh Winter Conditions Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- International Organization for Migration (IOM) warned Friday about the devastating impact of winter rains and freezing temperatures on displaced Palestinians in Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of at least seven infants from hypothermia.

"Vulnerable people including at least seven infants have died from hypothermia and these tragic deaths underscore the urgent need for shelter and other help to get to the people of Gaza immediately" said IOM Director General Amy Pope in a statement issued from Geneva.

IOM stated that systematic access constraints as reported by United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) have severely hindered aid delivery with only 285,000 people receiving shelter support since September 2024. heavy rains and flooding have overwhelmed displacement sites and makeshift shelters.

IOM reported that as of mid-December the "Shelter Cluster", a coordination group of UN international and local humanitarian organizations estimates at least 945,000 still urgently need winterization assistance such as thermal clothing blankets and tarps to seal-off shelters from the rain and cold.

It aded that has delivered nearly 180,000 emergency shelter items to partners inside Gaza since mid-November and has over 1.5 million more winter supplies, sealing-off kits, tents and bedding kits - ready at warehouses and entry points but severe access restrictions prevent them from reaching those in need.

It reiterated its urgent call for a ceasefire to enable the safe and immediate delivery of life-saving aid to those in desperate need and confirmed its commitment to mobilize aid and support displaced communities if humanitarian access is granted to make this possible. (end)

