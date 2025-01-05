1st Egyptian humanitarian aid reaches Syria

(MENAFN) An Egyptian plane contains 15 tons of humanitarian aid reached Syria’s capital Damascus, the first humanitarian assist from Egypt to Syrians following the fall of the Bashar Assad previous month.



In a report, the Egyptian Foreign stated that the civilian cargo plane, functioned by EgyptAir, was felled with 15 tons of relief assist, medicines, and food given by the Egyptian Red Crescent to the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.



"This effort complements Egypt’s longstanding support for the Syrian people, particularly as Egypt continues to host large numbers of Syrians and provides them with essential services," it said.



The assist delivery came days following a communication among the foreign ministers of both nations.



Speaking to the private Egyptian news channel AlQahera News from Damascus, Egypt’s Ambassador to Syria Osama Khader stated: "Today, we witnessed the arrival of the first Egyptian aid plane, a gesture from the Egyptian people to their Syrian brothers."



He approved that the assist will be shared by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent in collaboration with its Egyptian partner.





