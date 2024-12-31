Bitget Lists Bluefin (BLUE) In The Innovation And Defi Zone

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, December 31st, 2024, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, is excited to announce the listing of Bluefin (BLUE) in its Innovation and DeFi Zone. This addition highlights Bitget's commitment to supporting innovative projects in the decentralized finance space. Deposits for BLUE are already open, with trading set to begin on December 31, 2024, at 08:00 (UTC) , and withdrawals available starting January 1, 2025, at 09:00 (UTC) .

Bluefin is a decentralized spot and derivatives trading platform built on the Sui blockchain , supported by leading firms such as Polychain, SIG, and Brevan Howard. Since its launch in September 2023, Bluefin has become the largest protocol on Sui by total trading volume, with over $40 billion traded . The platform boasts 131,754 unique depositors and a $90 million TVL .

To celebrate the listing, Bitget is offering a 7-day limited-time promotion where users can purchase BLUE with credit or debit cards at 0% fees . This offer supports over 140 currencies , including EUR, GBP, AUD, TWD, UZS, UAH, TRY, THB, BRL, PLN, IDR, PHP, CAD, and more.

