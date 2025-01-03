Bitget Launches New Year Futures Perks: Up To 2,000 USDT In Pop Grab And A 50,000 USDT Prize Pool

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, January 4th, 2025, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, is excited to announce its New Year Futures Perks campaign for January 2025, running from January 2, 2025, 7:00 PM to February 4, 2025, 6:00 PM (UTC+8). New trading bot users can register to claim up to 2,000 USDT in futures grid position vouchers and grab a share of a 50,000 USDT prize pool by participating in futures grid trading.

Activity 1: Welcome Gift – Claim up to 2,000 USDT

New trading bot users can register to receive a futures grid position voucher valued between 50 USDT and 2,000 USDT. These vouchers allow users to experience futures grid trading without using actual funds while enjoying potential earnings.

Note: This benefit is exclusively available to users who have previously traded futures on Bitget but have never used trading bots.







Activity 2: 50,000 USDT Airdrop

New trading bot users who create futures grids using their own funds and run them for at least 24 hours during the promotion will qualify to share a 50,000 USDT prize pool. Rewards will be distributed based on the total amount invested in futures grid trading, with higher investments earning larger shares of the prize pool.

For New Users, a crash course on futures grid trading is available to help users get started. Tutorials are provided to guide users through the setup and optimization of their futures grid bots.

This promotion is exclusively available to Bitget users who have never used trading bots, including grid, Martingale, CTA, futures quant, futures signal, spot auto-invest, and Smart Portfolio bots. Users can participate in both Activity 1 and Activity 2, and the benefits from these activities can be stacked. Trading volume generated by position vouchers will not count toward this promotion. Grid bots are designed for volatile markets, and running them for longer durations may increase arbitrage earnings. It is recommended to keep bots active for extended periods to maximize returns.If users participate in multiple promotions for new trading bot users, they will receive incentives from only one of the promotions.

Futures New Year perks exemplifies Bitget's commitment to offering accessible and rewarding financial tools for its global user base. By combining competitive rates, flexible features, and user-friendly interfaces, Bitget continues to provide innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors.

For more details about Futures New Year perks, please click here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

