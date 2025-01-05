Zelensky shares story of injured soldier’s recovery to inspire troops

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky has recounted a story of an soldier who credited him with regaining the ability to walk, hoping to inspire Ukrainian forces to “believe in Ukraine and believe in yourself.”



Speaking on the state-run United News telethon on Thursday, Zelensky was asked to provide an uplifting anecdote to motivate his country amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. He shared the story of a soldier who had traveled to the United States for medical treatment.



“I took a photo with him. He didn’t walk,” Zelensky said. “I just received a message before this interview where he wrote: ‘The president came, and I started walking. Let him come more often.’”



While acknowledging that the soldier’s recovery was primarily due to medical efforts, Zelensky called the moment “pleasant” and shared it as a symbol of perseverance.



Ukraine has not released official figures on the number of soldiers injured since the conflict with Russia intensified in February 2022. However, Zelensky stated last month that 43,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed, with 370,000 reported injured. He clarified that the injury count includes minor and repeated wounds.

MENAFN05012025000045016755ID1109055596