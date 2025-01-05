Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: Wife Nikita Gets Bail, Atul Subhash's Father Says She Is Using 'Son As ATM'
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Nikita Singhania was granted bail in Bengaluru techie Atul Subhasah's suicide case in Karnataka. Soon after her release, Subhash's father Pawan Kumar Modi has expressed concern about his grandson and his whereabouts.
Deceased Atul Subhash's father has said that Nikita Singhania“has no love for the child and she is using him as an ATM to extort money,” reported ANI.
“Bail is granted under legal process, but they shouldn't have been granted bail. I am worried about my grandson and where he is. We have received some information from the Karnataka Police about our grandson... The mother (Nikita Singhania) has no love for the child. She is using him as an ATM to extort money,” Pawan Kumar Modi told ANI.
(More to come)
MENAFN05012025007365015876ID1109055593
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.