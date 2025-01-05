New Syrian authorities take control of northern Aleppo border crossings

(MENAFN) The Syrian General Authority for Land and Sea Ports announced on Saturday that, in cooperation with Turkish authorities, new Syrian authorities have taken control of border crossings in the rural areas of northern Aleppo.



“A meeting was held between the leadership of the General Authority for Land and Sea Ports and a delegation from several entities affiliated with the Turkish government,” Mazen Alloush, the authority's head of public relations, told the state-run news agency SANA.



Alloush stated during the meeting that all border crossings in the northern Aleppo countryside, including Jarablus, Al-Rai, Bab Al-Salama, and Al-Hamam, were coordinated for the transfer.



Alloush stated that "as of this morning (Saturday), these crossings are now fully managed by the new Syrian government."



The action is a part of a larger set of steps made by the new Syrian government to reorganize and rebuild different government agencies after the Bashar Assad dictatorship was overthrown.



