S&T BANCORP TO HOST FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA ), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced today that a conference call detailing the company's fourth
quarter and full year 2024 earnings will be held live via webcast at 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January
30, 2025. Christopher J. McComish, chief executive officer, David G. Antolik, president and Mark Kochvar, chief financial officer, will conduct the conference call. The public is invited to listen.
S&T Bancorp, Inc. intends to release its fourth quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, January 30, 2025.
PERTINENT USER INFORMATION:
What:
S&T Bancorp, Inc. Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call
When:
1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January
30, 2025
Where:
S&T Bank's Investor Relations webpage (stbancorp )
How:
Live and replay webcast over the internet
After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived at
stbancorp for 12 months.
To Ask Questions:
Prior to the webcast, please email questions to [email protected] . Also, participants who log into the webcast will have an opportunity to email their questions directly from the webpage beginning at 12:45 p.m. ET until the conclusion of the presentation.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
The S&T Bancorp, Inc. Fourth Quarter Earnings Press Release can be accessed on Thursday, January
30, 2025,
at .
About S &T Bancorp Inc. and S&T Bank
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.6 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit or stbank .
