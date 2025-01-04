UNIFIL Accuses Israel Of Destroying Its Property, Lebanese Army Infrastructure In Lebanon

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Jan 5 (IANS) The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) accused the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) of destroying its property and a Lebanese army's infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

"This morning peacekeepers observed an IDF bulldozer destroying a blue barrel marking the line of withdrawal between Lebanon and Israel in Labbouneh, as well as an observation tower belonging to the Lebanese immediately beside a UNIFIL position there," UNIFIL said on social X.

"The IDF's deliberate and direct destruction of both clearly identifiable UNIFIL property and infrastructure belonging to the Lebanese Armed Forces is a flagrant violation of resolution 1701 and international law," it said.

UNIFIL called on all actors to avoid any actions, including the destruction of civilian property and infrastructure, that could jeopardise the cessation of hostilities, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also on Saturday, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric said during her visit to Lebanon that "civilians cannot afford for the ceasefire to lapse, plunging them back into heavy fighting that would bring more death and destruction."

"Maintaining the ceasefire is essential for families to return home, rebuild their lives, and for humanitarian assistance to reach those in need," Spoljaric was quoted as saying in an ICRC statement.

"The scale of destruction and the staggering humanitarian needs in Lebanon could have been significantly mitigated if the parties to the conflict had fully adhered to the rules of war," she said.

A ceasefire, brokered by the US and France, went into effect on November 27, 2024, aiming to halt nearly 14 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

The terms of the ceasefire agreement include Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territory within 60 days, with the Lebanese army deploying on the Lebanese-Israeli border and in the south, taking over security there, and banning any presence of weapons and militants.

Despite the ceasefire agreement, the Israeli army has continued to carry out strikes in Lebanon, though at a significantly reduced intensity, with some attacks resulting in casualties.