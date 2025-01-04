Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi, UP, Haryana, Etc 400 Flights, 50 Trains Affected, Rise In Highway Accidents 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As North India continues to suffer from severe cold waves, dense fog has disrupted the operation of flights and trains. More than 400 flights were affected at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday. Thousands of Indian Railways suffered after eighty trains were delayed due to poor visibility.

Amid chilling weather conditions, Delhi witnessed its longest zero visibility phase on Saturday. According to PTI, the visibility in the city reduced to zero for an unprecedented nine-hour stretch on Saturday. Here are the top ten updates on Coldwave

-The dense fog led to the delay of 81 trains while 15 flights got diverted on Saturday, according to officials. "Zero visibility prevailed for nine hours at Palam between 6 pm and 3 am (UTC), marking the most prolonged spell of the season.

-Due to harsh weather conditions and poor visibility, more than fifty nine trains were running late by up to six hours and additional twenty two trains were running late by around eight hours, reported PTI.

-Poor visibility during winter season also becomes a major cause of road accidents. Multiple road accidents have been reported in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other states over the past few days due to dense fog.



-Two people were killed and four others injured when two cars and a truck collided on Hisar-Chandigarh road on Saturday due to low visibility due to dense fog, police told PTI on January 4. The accident occurred near Surewala Chowk, about 55 kilometers from Hisar, the police said.