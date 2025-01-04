Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Niranjani Akhara Peshwai To E-Rickshaw Baba Seers Start Reaching Prayagraj Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As the Maha Kumbh Mela approaches in a few days, seers from various Akharas have begun arriving in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, in preparation for the grand event. Several prominent Akharas, including Atal Akhara, Mahanirvani Akhara, Niranjani Akhara, Ahwan Akhara, and Juna Akhara-the largest Akhara in the Sanyasi tradition-have already set up their camps at the site. The Mahakumbh, which is held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, in Prayagraj.

| NDRF conducts mega mock exercise in Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh 2025 safety

Earlier on Saturday, Niranjani Akhara Peshwai arrived in Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela. The procession featured seers smeared in ashes, wearing garlands, and riding horses, with one saint on an elephant. Many other saints followed, carrying the Akhara's flags.

Mahant Om, popularly known as 'E-rickshaw Baba' also arrived from Delhi on a customised three-wheeler to attend Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025. While speaking to ANI, he said,“It took me 12 to 13 days to come here from Delhi... This is a slow-moving vehicle... (In the vehicle) there is a bed, daily essentials.”





| Maha Kumbh vs Kumbh: How are the two religious events different? Know details

Harishchandra Vishwakarma Kabira also known as Chabhi wale Baba who carries 20 kg of a key along with him reached the Maha Kumbh. He calls his Chabi as 'Ram Naam ki Chabhi'. The baba who came from Rae Bareli told ANI,“At the age of 16, I decided to fight evils and hatred spread in society and left the house. I have done a lot of padyatras and suffered a lot of difficulties in my life but I moved forward. With the blessings of Lord Ram I am here in Prayagraj. This is the 'Ram Naam ki Chabhi'. Ram is the Mukti daata. I have come here with the chaabi.”

| Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Get trains, helpline numbers, other info on Kumbh Rail app

Earlier, Gangapuri Maharaj, Chhotu Baba from Assam who reached the Kumbh gained attention as he said that he has not taken a bath for 32 years. The 57-year-old, who is 3 feet 8 inches tall, shared the reason for not bathing in the past 32 years.“I do not take a bath because I have a wish which has not been fulfilled in the last 32 years." He also said that he would "not take a bath in the Ganga”.





Chhotu Baba from Assam

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is expected to draw a massive crowd of over 40 crore people. Uttar Pradesh Police has deployed underwater drones and installed 2,700 AI-enabled cameras in and around the Mahakumbh campsite area to enhance security.

The North Central Railway has devised a plan to ensure a smooth and safe experience for the pilgrims. The uni-directional movement to prevent chaos and congestion, the movement of people will be kept uni-directional, avoiding criss-cross movements. Moreover, passengers will be directed to the 'Yatri-Kendra' before proceeding to their respective platforms, reducing confusion and congestion.

To cater to the massive influx of pilgrims for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Indian Railways will operate a staggering 13,000 trains over 50 days, including 2-3 additional days before and after the event. This massive transportation effort will comprise 10,000 regular trains and 3,000 special trains.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar on Saturday outlined the extensive preparations being carried out on a war footing and said that 40 per cent more forces have been deployed compared to the 2019 Prayagraj Ardh Kumbh.

(With inputs from agencies)