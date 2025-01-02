عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Expresses Condolences To President Of Montenegro

President Ilham Aliyev Expresses Condolences To President Of Montenegro


1/2/2025 3:12:33 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to the President of Montenegro Jakov Milatovic in connection with the death and injury of people as a result of an armed attack in the city of Cetinje, Azernews reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

The news of the tragic armed attack in the city of Cetinje, resulting in casualties and injuries, has deeply shaken us.

In connection with this tragedy, I share your grief and extend my heartfelt condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and the people of Montenegro on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan. I also wish a swift recovery to those injured," the letter reads.

MENAFN02012025000195011045ID1109050469


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search