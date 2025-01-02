President Ilham Aliyev Expresses Condolences To President Of Montenegro
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of
condolences to the President of Montenegro Jakov Milatovic in
connection with the death and injury of people as a result of an
armed attack in the city of Cetinje, Azernews
reports.
"Dear Mr. President,
The news of the tragic armed attack in the city of Cetinje,
resulting in casualties and injuries, has deeply shaken us.
In connection with this tragedy, I share your grief and extend
my heartfelt condolences to you, the families and loved ones of
those who lost their lives, and the people of Montenegro on behalf
of myself and the people of Azerbaijan. I also wish a swift
recovery to those injured," the letter reads.
MENAFN02012025000195011045ID1109050469
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.