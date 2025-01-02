President Ilham Aliyev Expresses Condolences To President Of Montenegro

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to the President of Montenegro Jakov Milatovic in connection with the death and injury of people as a result of an armed attack in the city of Cetinje, Azernews reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

The news of the tragic armed attack in the city of Cetinje, resulting in casualties and injuries, has deeply shaken us.

In connection with this tragedy, I share your grief and extend my heartfelt condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and the people of Montenegro on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan. I also wish a swift recovery to those injured," the letter reads.