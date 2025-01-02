Saudi Defense Minister Discusses With Syrian Delegation Interim Phase In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- Saudi of Defense Prince Khaled bin Salman on Thursday held talks with a high-level Syrian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani, addressing the interim process in Syria.

Prince Khaled tweeted on X that he held fruitful talks with minister Al-Shibani, the Syrian Minister of Defense Murhaf Abu Qasra, and the Head of the Intelligence Service Anas Khattab.

The discussions, he added, tackled conditions in Syria, means of boosting the transitional political process for attaining aspirations of the Syrian people, ensure security and stability and the country's stability and territorial unity.

The ranking Syrian delegation arrived earlier today in Riyadh on a first official visit abroad since the ouster of former president Bashar Assad on December 8.

In a post on the X platform upon arrival in Riyadh, Al-Shibani announced that he received an invitation from his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, to visit Saudi Arabia, making it his first official foreign visit.

He added that he looks forward to "opening a new bright chapter of Syrian-Saudi relations". (end)

