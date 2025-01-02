Seanxt Elite To Debut At CES 2025: Revolutionizing Water Exploration With Innovation And Sustainability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The SeaNXT Elite, crafted with premium T3000 carbon fiber, combines sleek design with lightweight durability, setting a new standard for underwater exploration.

The SeaNXT Elite lineup offers a stunning range of colors-Black, Green, Blue, Red, and Gold-each crafted from premium carbon fiber to combine style, performance, and durability for underwater exploration.

SeaNXT Elite debuts at CES 2025: a lightweight, 100% electric underwater scooter designed for seamless, sustainable ocean exploration.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SeaNXT is proud to unveil the SeaNXT Elite , an advanced electric personal water exploration and navigation vehicle, at CES Las Vegas 2025. Making its global debut at the prestigious Eureka Pavilion, the SeaNXT Elite sets a new benchmark for underwater exploration by combining cutting-edge technology, environmental consciousness, and user-friendly design.

Crafted in France with premium T3000 carbon fiber, the Elite delivers exceptional durability in a sleek, lightweight frame, weighing just 22 kg (50 lbs). Its maneuverable design makes it accessible to everyone-whether launching from a boat of any size or exploring directly from shore-bringing marine adventures within reach for enthusiasts of all experience levels.

A Sustainable Path to Ocean Exploration

SeaNXT believes that connecting people to the underwater world is key to protecting it. By making underwater exploration more accessible, the Elite inspires a deeper appreciation for marine environments, encouraging adventurers to care for and protect the oceans for future generations.

As a 100% electric vehicle, the SeaNXT Elite features a dual-motor system that minimizes underwater noise, ensuring a harmonious interaction with marine life. Its low-turbulence impeller system reduces disruption to fragile underwater ecosystems, allowing users to explore responsibly.

"We designed the SeaNXT Elite not only to deliver exceptional performance but to serve as a bridge between people and the ocean," said Ezio RAGOZZO, CEO of CNXT Industry , the French-owned startup behind SeaNXT. "Our goal is to inspire a new generation of ocean lovers while prioritizing environmental stewardship."

The SeaNXT Elite stands out with its thoughtful design and innovative features, setting a new benchmark for underwater exploration. Weighing just 22 kg (50 lbs), it is lightweight, portable, and easy to deploy from any boat or directly from shore. As the first marine exploration device to include a live GPS feed and offline mapping, the Elite empowers users to confidently navigate underwater and track their route back with precision. Built with sustainability in mind, the Elite features modular engineering, where each component is easily replaceable to extend the product's lifespan and reduce waste.

User safety is paramount: a permanent LED front guide light, visible up to 300 meters at sea, remains powered for up to 5 hours after the main battery is drained, ensuring visibility in all scenarios. Dual motors provide smooth, quiet performance while offering backup power in case of motor failure, minimizing disruption to marine ecosystems. Powered by a high-capacity 10C lithium-ion battery with fireproof packaging, the Elite balances exceptional performance with safe, responsible energy use. To keep pace with digital advancements, the software is remotely upgradeable, ensuring the SeaNXT Elite evolves alongside modern technology.

A New Standard in Marine Innovation

The SeaNXT Elite isn't just about exploration; it represents a new era in underwater mobility. With its sleek design, dual motors, and forward-thinking features, it sets itself apart from traditional seascooters. Its environmental focus and accessibility make it the perfect tool for recreational use, marine conservation efforts, and professional applications like search and rescue.

About SeaNXT

SeaNXT is a pioneering brand in surface and underwater exploration technology, dedicated to crafting sustainable, high-quality marine products. Designed and manufactured in France, SeaNXT combines advanced engineering with environmental stewardship to connect people with the ocean while protecting its ecosystems.

Experience the Future of Marine Exploration

Join SeaNXT at CES Las Vegas 2025 in the Eureka Pavilion to witness the SeaNXT Elite and its groundbreaking technology in action.

Blake Carmichael

SeaNXT Americas

+1 954-884-5343

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.