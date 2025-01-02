Alta Towers Advisors Announces Merger With Riverturn Capital, Expands National Presence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GEORGETOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alta Towers Advisors (ATA), a leading M&A advisory firm dedicated to fostering successful partnerships among buyers, sellers, and investors, is pleased to announce its merger with Riverturn Capital, a Texas-based M&A advisory firm. The merger, completed in Q1 of 2024, has enhanced ATA's national footprint, which now encompasses offices in Georgetown, TX; Denver, CO; and Chicago, IL.Shortly after the merger, ATA successfully closed an HVAC transaction, brokering the sale of an Austin-based HVAC business to a Canadian private equity group. This deal highlights ATA's ability to deliver strategic value to domestic and international clients, positioning them for growth and success.Dr. Andrei Duta, co-founder and managing partner of ATA, expressed enthusiasm about the merger:“We are excited to combine forces with Riverturn Capital. Karl has built a nimble, streamlined operation and brings exceptional business practices and value to our team.”Ray Torres, co-founder and managing partner of ATA, added:“Karl possesses preternatural talents and business instincts. We are honored to welcome him as a key player and M&A advisor at ATA.”Karl Borik, founder of Riverturn Capital, shared his perspective on the merger:“Riverturn's projected success rate for closing deals was 50% independently. By partnering with ATA, our success rate has soared to 100%, and the scale of the deals we engage in has increased dramatically.”He further commented:“My philosophy has always been, 'If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.' Collaborating with Andrei, Ray, and the team at ATA allows us to achieve both speed and distance in our endeavors.”The merger aligns with ATA's mission to empower buyers in acquiring the right businesses, ensure successful transitions, and optimize sellers' value while honoring their legacy. ATA continues to prioritize transformational and relational approaches, creating enduring relationships that drive mutual success and growth.For more information about Alta Towers Advisors and their services, please visit or contact us directly at ....About Alta Towers AdvisorsAlta Towers Advisors (ATA) is an M&A advisory firm that creates successful partnerships between buyers, sellers, and investors. With core values centered on people, perseverance, passion, and prudence, ATA offers services in M&A advisory, growth financing, and philanthropy. The firm donates 10% of its profits to His Little Ones , a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting orphans and vulnerable children in Romania and India.

Dr. Andrei Duta

Alta Tower Advisor

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.