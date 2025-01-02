Samsung Electronics Becomes Largest Shareholder In Rainbow Robotics

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) becomes largest shareholder in Rainbow Robotics

January 2, 2025 by David Edwards

Samsung Electronics has decided to become the largest shareholder in Rainbow Robotics to“accelerate future robot development such as humanoid robots”.

Rainbow Robotics is a startup that is developing and building a variety of robots – including collaborative robotic arms, quadruped or dog-like robots, and dual-armed humanoids – for the industrial sector.

Samsung first acquired a 14.7 per cent stake in the South Korean firm in 2023 with investment of KRW 86.8 billion (approximately $59 million), and is now exercising a call option to increase its stake to 35 per cent. Rainbow Robotics will also be incorporated as a subsidiary under Samsung Electronics' consolidated financial statements.

Through collaboration with Rainbow Robotics, Samsung will further strengthen its foundation in the development of advanced robot technology.

Rainbow Robotics was founded in 2011 by researchers from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology's (KAIST) Humanoid Robot Research Center who developed the first two-legged walking robot“Hubo” in Korea.

By combining Samsung Electronics' AI and software technology with Rainbow Robotics' robotics technology, the collaboration plans to accelerate the development of intelligent advanced humanoids.

Samsung will also form a synergy council with Rainbow Robotics to strengthen leadership in the advanced robot global business, with the council expected to serve as a bridge to foster the growth of both companies by developing future robot technologies and core business strategies and identifying and assessing market demand.

With the collaboration, Samsung plans to utilize Rainbow Robotics' collaborative robots, dual-arm mobile manipulator and autonomous mobile robots for manufacturing and logistics automation tasks.

These robots can greatly improve their work capabilities by learning and analyzing situational data and environmental variables that occur in the field through AI algorithms. Rainbow Robotics is expected to actively enter overseas markets by utilizing Samsung's global sales infrastructure.

Establishment of future robotics office

Samsung also established a Future Robotics Office reporting directly to the CEO. The office will focus on developing future robots including humanoid robots, aiming to secure competitiveness in new technologies for future robots that will advance current paradigms and transform them into a key growth engine.

Dr Jun-Ho Oh, a founding member of Rainbow Robotics and honorary professor at KAIST, will serve as an advisor to Samsung and head of the Future Robotics Office after retiring from Rainbow Robotics.

Dr Oh will provide robotics technology and business expertise to Samsung's future robot development from his deep experience in industry-academia collaboration.