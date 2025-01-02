Haircare Legend & Icon, Carolyn Aronson Launches Cloud Haircare In Mass Retail

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The brand is designed to meet the needs of today's consumers with products that prioritize sustainability and ingredient integrity. Crafted with vegan, SLS-free formulations, and packaged up to 94% post-consumer recycled materials, Cloud Haircare aligns with modern values while delivering salon-quality results at an accessible price point. By offering indulgent yet attainable products, Cloud Haircare embodies a new standard in beauty: "Affordable Luxury for Everyone."

Cloud Haircare was founded by Carolyn Aronson , best known for her first beauty company, It's a 10 Haircare -a brand that has become a professional haircare staple with broad consumer appeal. With Cloud Haircare, Aronson is expanding her portfolio into the mass retail space, aiming to lead the category with innovative products at accessible prices. The brand is also strategically targeting a highly receptive Gen Z audience, who prioritize environmental sustainability and are discerning about the quality of products they use.

"This is a dream come true for me," Aronson shared. "Cloud Haircare brings the quality and performance I've always insisted on into a more accessible retail landscape. We're offering consumers products that feel indulgent but are available right where they shop every day."

The brand's initial launch includes an expertly curated collection of products addressing diverse hair needs, providing everything, from lightweight hydration to explosive volume and definition. Infused with premium botanicals and science-backed ingredients, each formula reflects Aronson's decades of industry expertise and passion for helping people achieve their best hair.

Cloud Haircare's momentum won't stop at CVS. Later in Q1 2025, the brand will expand its reach to Walmart stores nationwide and Walmart , solidifying its presence in the mass retail arena. This strategic move ensures that even more consumers can access the revolutionary products that have already begun to generate buzz across the beauty industry.

Cloud Haircare is the newest venture by Carolyn Aronson, the visionary behind It's a 10 Haircare. Combining sustainable practices, clean ingredients, and salon-quality results, Cloud Haircare aims to redefine haircare for a new generation. With a focus on affordability and inclusivity, Cloud Haircare is committed to making luxurious haircare accessible to all.

