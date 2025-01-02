Celebrate The New Year With Surcheros At The Grand Opening Of First South Carolina Restaurant In Columbia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The First 100 Customers Receive Free Burritos for a Year* on Grand Opening Day, Jan. 7

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Surcheros®, a community favorite rooted in bold flavors with Southern hospitality, is making its South Carolina debut in Columbia on January 7, 2025! Located at 4609 Forest Dr., Ste 2, in the Cardinal Crossing Complex, this new restaurant marks Surcheros' first restaurant in the Palmetto State. The grand opening kicks off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m., followed by festivities until 2 p.m. As a special treat, the first 100 customers to make a purchase will receive Free Burritos for a Year!*This milestone is the first for franchisee Andrew Powell in South Carolina. Powell, who transitioned from a sales role at Konica Minolta to pursue a passion for hospitality, previously worked in bistros and cafes across St. Simons Island, GA, and Asheville, NC. Now, as the owner of four Surcheros locations, Powell is thrilled to introduce Surcheros to the community.“I am thrilled to bring Surcheros to South Carolina and share their high-quality offerings and exceptional hospitality with the greater Columbia area,” said Andrew Powell, Owner of Surcheros Columbia. "Columbia has a dynamic community of families and students, and I look forward to establishing Surcheros as a favorite dining destination. It's an honor to expand Surcheros into a new state, and we can't wait to celebrate this milestone with friends, neighbors, and visitors.”The Surcheros Columbia grand opening will feature music, giveaways, and more! Attendees can savor various Fresh-Mex favorites, including freshly made tacos, grilled burritos, bowls, and quesadillas with premium meat or vegetable choices. The menu also includes over 25 toppings and signature sauces to complement the dishes. Kids can delight in the Lil' Ones menu designed just for them, and guests may enjoy salads, burrito bowls, and more.With 3,019 square feet of space, the new location includes a salsa bar and a self-service line for a fully customizable experience. Guests can dine in, order pickup, or enjoy delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates. Catering services are also available for groups of 10 or more.The restaurant will be open Monday-Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.To take advantage of special offers during the Columbia grand opening, download the Surcheros app through Google Play or the App Store. Rewards members earn points that may be redeemed at the restaurants, plus they enjoy exclusive offers and benefits.For more information about Surcheros, visit or follow the brand on Instagram @Surcheros.*The Free Burritos for a Year offer is valid for the first 100 guests who make a purchase at the restaurant and scan their receipt in the Surcheros app. Winners will receive 52 entrées, one per week, credited to their Rewards account. Must be used within the week of credit. To qualify for the giveaway, participants must be a minimum of 16 years old.About Surcheros®Surcheros is the brainchild of entrepreneur Luke Christian. His formula: Bringing together big taste and bold flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth. The brand offers Tex Mex meals with exceptional service, where guests are warmly welcomed like dear friends every visit. This has been the core of the business since its start in 2007 and contributes to its success as being a community favorite.Surcheros invites guests to customize meals to their tastes. Guests may build burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads and more by choosing from perfectly grilled meats to a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. Each meal is prepared fresh and to order. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil' Ones with their kids menu.In 2017, Luke and his wife, Nicole, opened up their business for others to share in their vision for growth and love of community. Franchising launched across South Georgia and into Florida as the re-branded Surcheros and continues to expand its presence today.Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at /franchising.

