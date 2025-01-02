Vacatia Acquires The Berkley Group And Daily Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This combines Vacatia's industry-leading capabilities in technology, product innovation, and rental solutions with Berkley and Daily Management's extensive experience in resort sales, development, and management. Berkley and Daily Management will retain their current operations and locations. Together, over 2,500 associates service over 460,000 owners and manage over 11,000 units in 13 states, including

Berkley's Vacation Village Resorts branded properties.

"With this transaction, we are excited to expand our comprehensive suite of solutions for independent resorts to drive new owner growth, increased rental revenues, impactful customer benefits, and property renovations," said Caroline Shin, CEO of

Vacatia. "Our companies share the same passion of providing our customers with outstanding value and memorable experiences that come with staying at independent resorts with a strong sense of community and identity."

"For over four decades, Berkley and Daily Management have pioneered well-known sales and management programs that are now mainstays in the timeshare industry. With

Vacatia, we are going back to our entrepreneurial roots. I am excited to usher in the next chapter of our evolution for our Owners and colleagues," said Rebecca Foster, retiring Chairman of the Board of

Berkley.

The transaction was financed in partnership with certain affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

"We are delighted to partner with Vacatia in its acquisition of Berkley and Daily Management," said Wade Burton, President and Chief Investment Officer at Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Ltd., the investment manager on behalf of Fairfax. "The Vacatia team, led by Caroline Shin, has a long track record of success in property acquisition, management and development, and we think they will be terrific stewards of the Berkley business in the future."

About Vacatia

Founded in 2013, Vacatia provides innovative, customer-centric solutions for independent resorts. Its products drive customer engagement, attract new members, generate new revenue streams, and finance property renovations. The company also has more than 750 industry partners, including some of the largest timeshare associations and management companies, which rely on it for rental and sales services. To learn more about

Vacatia's rental, sales, and property management services, as well as its subscription membership product, call (720) 449-6738 or visit vacatia .

Contact

Jeff Hansen, Chief Administrative Officer

Vacatia

(407) 446-4643 or [email protected]

SOURCE The Berkley Group, Inc