USA Cares Welcomes New Interim CEO, Matt Castor

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Cares Inc., a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting military and veteran families in need, proudly announces the transition of Matt Castor to Interim President & CEO, effective January 1, 2025. Matt succeeds Trace Chesser, who retired as President & CEO on December 31, 2024, after six years of remarkable service.

Matt Castor has been a pivotal member of the USA Cares team since 2021, serving in various leadership roles, most recently as Vice President of and Corporate Relations. Throughout his tenure, Matt has played a critical role in strengthening relationships with corporate and government partners, securing funding, and advancing initiatives that have expanded the organization's impact. A dedicated leader with a passion for service, Matt brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to USA Cares' mission.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Matt is deeply rooted in his community and family values. Married to his wife Lyssa for 25 years, they have three daughters-Lindsay, Anna Grace, and Allie-who share his dedication to service. Matt's leadership style is defined by collaboration, vision, and a relentless drive to explore new opportunities to meet the growing needs of military families.

"It is an incredible honor to step into this role and continue the work of supporting our nation's military families," said Matt Castor. "Together, with the talented team at USA Cares, I am eager to build upon the strong foundation we have and ensure that we are providing critical resources and support for veterans and their families."

Trace Chesser, who retired as President & CEO on December 31, 2024, has joined the USA Cares Executive Advisory Committee. His transition ensures his expertise and guidance will continue to benefit the organization as it moves forward.

**About USA Cares Inc.**

USA Cares Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial and advocacy support to military families in need. Since 2003, USA Cares has been committed to improving the lives of veterans and their families through various programs and services. The services we provide help to reduce factors that, if left unmet, can contribute to the tragically high numbers of veteran suicides.

