Behavior Frontiers Opens Their 4Th And Largest Minnesota Autism Therapy Center In Eagan

EAGAN, Minn., Jan. 2, 2025

Behavior Frontiers , a trusted leader in autism care and applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy, proudly announces the grand opening of its fourth and largest Minnesota center, located in Eagan (now enrolling children up to age 6 ). Spanning 9,643 square feet, this state-of-the-art center is designed to meet the rising demand for quality autism care and provide unmatched resources for children with autism.

This milestone marks a significant expansion of Behavior Frontiers' footprint in Minnesota and highlights the organization's dedication to addressing the critical need for autism services in the state. The addition of the Eagan center not only allows Behavior Frontiers to serve more families, but also solidifies its position as a leading provider of quality autism care.

"Our new Eagan center represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide exceptional care to children with autism and their families," said Helen Mader, CEO . "As our fourth and largest location in Minnesota, it reflects both the growing demand for quality autism services and our dedication to meeting that need with innovative and compassionate care."

The Eagan center , located at 1915 Plaza Dr, Ste 101, boasts 6 group therapy rooms and 16 one-on-one therapy rooms, offering an ideal environment for both individualized and group-based ABA programs. In addition, the Eagan center will also provide speech therapy services through a partnership with Olea Pediatric Therapy, allowing Behavior Frontiers to offer a comprehensive suite of therapies under one roof and ensuring children get the critical support they need to reach their full potential.

Behavior Frontiers invites the community to join them for a grand opening event at this center on Sunday, January 12th, 2025 from 1:30-4pm, RSVP here . To enroll your child in personalized ABA therapy, to learn more about the insurance providers we take, or to learn more about Behavior Frontiers' services and how their customized ABA therapy can make a meaningful difference for families with autism, please visit Behavior Frontiers' website here .

About Behavior Frontiers:



Behavior Frontiers is the leader in ABA therapy for autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities. Founded in 2004, the company empowers individuals and families to live a world without limits through personalized, scientifically proven ABA programs tailored to each unique journey and delivered by a team of highly skilled clinicians and therapists. With accessible center-based and home-based services across over 65 regions in 12 states, Behavior Frontiers is reshaping the landscape of autism care, raising the bar for excellence in ABA therapy and ensuring that families everywhere have access to the support they need.



For more information, please visit behaviorfrontiers or contact us at (310) 856-0800.



