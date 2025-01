Ace Hardware Ranked #1 In Home Improvement On Forbes' 2025 Best Customer Service List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) To earn this badge of honor, Ace Hardware ranked in the top 1% of outstanding brands identified by consumers among more than 3,500 eligible companies. Forbes, in partnership with data analytics firm HundredX, conducted a year-long survey involving over 181,000 U.S. participants, who provided millions of ratings. Survey respondents evaluated brands based on four key areas of customer service: staff helpfulness, speed, services, and problem resolution-both in-store and online. Ace's exceptional performance secured its overall ranking of 34 on the Forbes list.

Ace Hardware has once again secured the top spot in the home improvement category on Forbes' Best Customer Service 2025.

"To be recognized again by Forbes for our customer service is a tremendous honor and a true reflection of our dedication to customers," said Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer at Ace Hardware. "At Ace, helpfulness isn't just a slogan, it's a way of life. Our local store owners and red-vested-heroes go above and beyond to ensure our customers receive reliable advice and quality products for their projects."

substantial investments in its workforce to ensure that service remains exceptional. In 2024, over 1.1 million training hours were completed by Ace's red-vested-heroes in areas like customer service and product knowledge, and 54,000 'Product Knowledge' badges were earned, equipping associates to deliver expert assistance in aisle and exceed customer expectations in every interaction.



Ace's "Service So Good, It's Guaranteed" initiative represents a unique promise to customers. Shoppers can trust that they will find the tools, supplies, and guidance they need on their first trip to any Ace store. If something essential is missing after the purchase, Ace will deliver the item free of charge, reinforcing its commitment to convenience and reliability. This initiative, alongside Ace's longstanding Extra Mile Promise for paint, has been key to enhancing the overall customer experience. To learn more, visit acehardware/service-so-good .

Ace Hardware is the largest hardware cooperative in the world, serving more than 8,200 locally owned and operated stores and providing the best products, services, and operating methods to more than 6,000 Ace retail stores in approximately 60 countries. Ace Hardware's family of brands includes Ace Hardware, Emery Jensen Distribution (EJD), and independent retailers worldwide. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace operates an expansive network of U.S. distribution centers, along with international capabilities in Ningbo, China, and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities, known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit

