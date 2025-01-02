ACI Jet Brings Sustainable Aviation Fuel To San Luis Obispo Airport, Advancing Sustainable Aviation Goals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fuel Available Starting January 7, 2025, to Support Industry's Net-Zero Emissions Commitment

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ACI Jet is proud to announce that beginning January 7, 2025, sustainable (SAF) will be available at its Fixed Base Operator (FBO) location at San Luis Obispo County Airport (KSBP). This launch underscores ACI Jet's commitment to advancing aviation sustainability and supporting the aviation industry's ambitious goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.SAF is a groundbreaking drop-in fuel that can be used seamlessly with existing aircraft without requiring modifications or compromising performance and safety. When compared to conventional jet fuel, SAF has the potential to reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%, making it one of the most impactful tools in reducing the aviation sector's carbon footprint.“ACI Jet is thrilled to bring sustainable aviation fuel to our San Luis Obispo FBO, offering our customers a meaningful way to reduce their environmental impact while continuing to enjoy the exceptional service we provide,” said Andrew Robillard, Vice President of FBOs and Facilities for ACI Jet.The aviation industry has identified SAF as a cornerstone of its sustainability strategy. Unlike traditional jet fuel, SAF can be derived from renewable feedstocks such as agricultural and forestry waste. The carbon released during combustion is equivalent to the carbon absorbed during the feedstock's growth, effectively closing the carbon loop.The SAF offered at ACI Jet's San Luis Obispo FBO will be supplied by Avfuel Corporation, a leading provider of sustainable fuel solutions. Produced by Neste in Long Beach, California, this SAF offering aligns with regional efforts to foster environmental responsibility in aviation.The fuel-branded as Neste MY Sustainable Aviation FuelTM-averages one of the highest blend ratios available in business aviation to date (30/70 SAF to petroleum-based jet fuel). Each 8,000-gallon truckload delivery provides a 19-metric-ton reduction in carbon emissions over the fuel's lifecycle. That's the equivalent of taking 4.5 passenger vehicles off the road for a year.ACI Jet has already pioneered SAF availability at its John Wayne Airport (KSNA) location, where it began offering the fuel in 2020. Expanding SAF to San Luis Obispo further solidifies ACI Jet's leadership in promoting environmentally sustainable aviation practices.San Luis Obispo County Airport has emerged as a key player in advancing aviation sustainability. ACI Jet is proud to partner with the airport in its ongoing efforts to reduce carbon emissions and champion sustainable solutions for the future of flight.“As the aviation industry moves toward its sustainability goals, the availability and adoption of SAF will be critical,” Robillard added.“Our SAF initiative is another way ACI Jet is contributing to a cleaner, greener future for aviation.”The introduction of SAF complements ACI Jet's ongoing“Fly Like New” campaign, which focuses on extending the lifespan of aging aircraft through passenger experience enhancements and modernized flight technology. By offering SAF, ACI Jet empowers aircraft operators to further reduce emissions while maximizing the service life of their fleets.Customers seeking sustainable alternatives will find SAF readily available at the San Luis Obispo FBO, marking another milestone in ACI Jet's dedication to sustainability and innovation.For more information, please visit or href="" rel="external nofollow" acijet/san-luis-obispo/ABOUT NESTE MY SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUELNow commercially available, SAF is the most effective way to reduce the carbon footprint of air travel. Neste MY SAF can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%* compared to fossil jet fuel if used in its neat, concentrated form. Made from sustainably sourced, 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil, Neste MY SAF meets ASTM D-1655 specification for conventional jet fuel and performance standards under all operating conditions. This makes it an optimum solution for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from air travel, without requiring new investments or modifications to aircraft or fuel infrastructure.*When used in neat (unblended) form over the fuel's life cycle and calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology.

