Orlando Health Network Found Creative Ways To Deliver Care In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Annual report details new services, partnerships and growth, generating more than $495 million in healthcare savings since inception

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando Network found creative ways to deliver care in 2024 using innovative care models and advanced to expand its service offerings. Orlando Health also formed a new partnership to increase community access to primary care and supportive resources for senior populations. Since its inception in 2013, the network has generated more than $495 million in aggregate savings for patients, payers, employers and taxpayers, according to the

Clinically Integrated Network Value Report 2024.

The 2024 report, released this month, details the network's exponential growth, which is part of the Orlando Health hospital system. Last year, the network launched several initiatives to enhance care for the 340,000 patients it serves in Central and West Florida, supported by nearly 7,000 multispecialty providers.

"I am honored to share our 2024 Clinically Integrated Network Value Report that highlights a truly remarkable year of growth, innovation and dedication to our patients," said Martin Soto, MD, board chairman, Orlando Health Network. "With our expansion into Puerto Rico, Alabama, and new territories in Florida, Orlando Health Network and its affiliated providers are now able to care for and expand access to more patients than ever before. Through enhanced clinical programs, innovative models of care and new partnerships across the system, we have achieved remarkable success in our value-based care arrangements and have continued to uphold our status as the largest and highest- performing network in the region, now serving more than 340,000 patients. It is my privilege to share these impressive achievements."



Enhancing post-discharge care

Since its launch in 2023, the Support Team for Aftercare and Resources (STAR) Outpatient Centers have played a vital role in improving access to post-hospitalization follow-up visits, offering specialized medication management services and actively reducing unnecessary emergency department visits.

Patients can be referred to one of the centers, located on multiple Orlando Health hospital campuses, if they are unable to see their primary care provider within seven days after discharge or if they do not have a primary care provider.

In 2024, the centers expanded services with the launch of a telemedicine option for patients who prefer virtual care or have limited access to in-person visits. The centers will soon offer various new diagnostic solutions as well.

The centers will also be equipped to offer intravenous medications like fluids, antibiotics and diuretics. These upcoming services will increase access to comprehensive care by streamlining care pathways and ensuring smooth transitions between healthcare settings.

Expanding community partnerships

To provide all-encompassing healthcare and social services for eligible seniors, Orlando Health established a new joint venture with InnovAge through the national Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). Orlando Health excitedly entered this partnership, opening the first co-branded center for senior care in Central Florida.

For seniors with coverage under Medicare and Medicaid, much of the care provided by InnovAge is accessible at no cost. Services at the 32,000-square-foot Orlando center, located at 8410 South Orange Blossom Trail, include primary healthcare, transportation, social engagement, physical, occupational and speech therapy, in-home care and nutritional support.

For more information about Orlando Health Network and its value-based contract performance, the Orlando Health Network 2024 Value Report can be accessed online at .

About Orlando Health

Orlando Health is a private not-for-profit, integrated academic healthcare system with $12 billion of assets under management, that serves the southeastern United States – including Florida and Alabama – and Puerto Rico. With corporate offices in Orlando, Florida the system provides a complete continuum of care across a network of medical centers and institutes, community and specialty hospitals, physician practices, urgent care facilities, skilled nursing facilities, home healthcare, and long-term and behavioral health care services. Founded more than 100 years ago, Orlando Health's mission is to improve the health and the quality of life of the individuals and communities we serve. The system provided nearly $1.7 billion in community impact in the form of community benefit programs and services, Medicare shortfalls, bad debt, community-building activities and capital investments in FY 23, the most recent period for which the information is available. For more information, visit orlandohealth , or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram

and X (formerly Twitter.)

Media Contact:

Lisa Maria Garza

[email protected]

(210) 833-3606 cell

SOURCE Orlando Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED