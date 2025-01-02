Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Poised To Surpass $1,466.5 Million By 2026 With A Remarkable 5.9% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Hydrolyzed Collagen size was valued at $ 928.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $1466.5 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026.The global demand for hydrolyzed collagen market is expected to increase due to rising in demand for nutritional supplements because of the burgeoning concern among the consumers.Request Sample Report:Hydrolyzed collagen is composed of small peptides having low molecular weight and is rich in essential amino acids including hydroxyproline, glycine, and proline. It is highly digestible, easily absorbed, and gets distributed in the tissues of the body. There are several health and beauty benefits associated with the ingestion of hydrolyzed collagen. For instance, the ingestion of hydrolyzed collagen enhances the health of skin by reducing the dryness and wrinkles. It also increases the muscle mass, improves bone health, and provides relieve from joint pain. Moreover, hydrolyzed collagen has wide application in different industries such as food & beverages industry, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics industry, and more. This is due to the different functionalities offered by hydrolyzed collagen. It acts as a binding agent, stabilizer, emulsifier, fining agent, foaming agent, and more.Furthermore, it is available in liquid, powder, and capsule forms in the market through different distribution channels that include online stores, medical stores, and others. Recently, the sports nutrition has become a macro trend and is a substantially growing market worldwide. This is attributed to growth in consumer awareness regarding the benefits related to exercise and sports nutrition products including nutritional bar, sports beverages, and more, which further extended the scope of sports nutrition products from a professional athlete's niche market to a prevailing consumer market. The manufacturers of sports nutrition products are focusing toward the benefits along with the safety, quality, and the natural source of the ingredients they use, offering safe ingredients with proven benefits to their consumers. Therefore, there is an increase in use of hydrolyzed collagen among sports nutrition manufacturers as it is derived from natural source, clean label, and is an excellent source of protein. Thus, this factor is expected to drive the hydrolyzed collagen market growth.Buy Now and Get Discount: /purchase-optionsThe global hydrolyzed collagen market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and region. Based on form, it is classified into liquid, powder, and capsules. By application, the market is divided into food, health & nutrition, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players operating in the hydrolyzed collagen industry are Nitta Gelatin, Inc., GELITA AG, FOODMATE CO., LTD., Hainan Zhongxin Chemical Co., Ltd. (ZXCHEM). , GELNEX, SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Limited, Rousselot, Connoils, Naturin Viscofan GmbH, and Essen Nutrition.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Probiotics MarketU.S. & Japan Collagen Supplements MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

