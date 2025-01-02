Building Digital Bridges: Coinex Charity's Award-Winning Starlink Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Meta Description: Discover CoinEx Charity's transformative Starlink Program, empowering underserved communities in the Philippines through connectivity and hope.







HONG KONG, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2024, CoinEx Charity's "Starlink Program" has been awarded the "Crypto Charity Organization of the Year" by the Davao Peace and Security Corps! This prestigious recognition reflects the meaningful strides we have made in bridging the digital divide and empowering underserved communities through innovative technology. "Starlink Program" has provided access to vital digital resources, enabling individuals to connect, learn, and thrive in the digital age.









As the flagship project of CoinEx Charity's“Bridge to Hope” initiative, the Starlink Program leverages satellite internet technology to connect isolated communities to the online world.

By facilitating information exchange and resource sharing, the program bridges the digital divide and empowers individuals to access and utilize online resources for education, business, and social purposes. This transformative initiative not only enables people to thrive in the global information age but also stimulates individual growth and promotes the overall development of communities.

Through the Starlink Program, CoinEx Charity demonstrates its commitment to using technology as a tool for fostering equality and creating opportunity. The initiative underscores the organization's mission to make the world a better place, showcasing how advanced technologies can drive progress and empower underserved communities.

Deployment 1: Municipality of EB Magalona, Negros Occidental







On November 22, CoinEx Charity deployed its first Starlink unit in EB Magalona, Negros Occidental, a municipality located approximately 320 miles from Manila. The deployment ceremony was led by Mayor Marvin Malacon, accompanied by municipal officials and CoinEx Charity volunteers.

This deployment was not just about providing high-speed satellite internet; it symbolized a gateway to education, economic opportunities, and better access to government services.

Mayor Malacon also invited CoinEx Charity to conduct educational seminars on digital technology, including blockchain and cryptocurrency. These initiatives aim to ensure that the community fully leverages the benefits of connectivity, creating lasting developmental impacts.

Deployment 2: Municipality of Laurel, Batangas Province







Six days later, on November 28, CoinEx Charity deployed the second Starlink unit in partnership with the Youth Council of Laurel, Batangas. This effort focused on addressing the challenges of technological exclusion in remote areas. Key members of the local government and the Youth Council Chairman attended the event, emphasizing its collaborative nature.

This deployment has already shown the potential to transform lives. Enhanced internet connectivity is expected to improve education, empower small businesses, and strengthen familial and community bonds.

By involving local stakeholders, the initiative showcased how community-led efforts can contribute to sustainable development. The deployment also underscores CoinEx Charity's dedication to making technology accessible to all, closing the digital gap one community at a time.

Deployment 3: Municipality of Agoncillo, Batangas Province







The third deployment occurred in the Municipality of Agoncillo, Batangas Province, one of the areas severely affected by Typhoon Kristine. The disaster had disrupted internet access and severed critical communication lines, leaving residents isolated in the aftermath. CoinEx Charity's deployment of a Starlink unit brought renewed hope and connectivity to the community.

Mayor Atty. Cinderella Valenton-Reyes and Tourism Officer Charlyn Dela Luna formally received the unit, highlighting the program's significance.“During typhoons, reliable internet access becomes a lifeline,” said Mayor Reyes.“This Starlink unit ensures our community can stay connected even in times of crisis.”

The deployment not only facilitated post-typhoon recovery efforts but also exemplified how technology can build resilience in disaster-prone areas.

A Purpose-Driven Mission

The Starlink Program aligns seamlessly with CoinEx Charity's mission to empower underserved communities by leveraging blockchain and advanced technology. By providing high-speed satellite internet, the organization is bridging the digital divide, fostering resilience, and creating opportunities for growth and development.

Each deployment is a testament to CoinEx Charity's unwavering commitment to advancing technological inclusivity. Beyond connectivity, the initiative strengthens education, fosters economic growth, and paves the way for integrating emerging technologies like cryptocurrency into daily life. Through these efforts, CoinEx Charity demonstrates how a brand's mission can translate into real-world impact, creating sustainable change.

Charitable Impact and Development

The Starlink Program has had a profound charitable impact in just one quarter. By connecting communities previously cut off from digital access, the initiative has opened doors to education, commerce, and communication.

It has also highlighted the importance of partnerships with local governments and community organizations, ensuring the program's sustainability and long-term success.

The program's success underscores CoinEx Charity's dedication to its broader brand mission: to use technology as a tool for good. By addressing critical needs and empowering underserved areas, CoinEx Charity not only builds trust and goodwill but also positions itself as a leader in socially responsible innovation.

Looking Ahead

As CoinEx Charity continues its“Bridge to Hope” campaign, the focus remains on reaching more remote and underserved communities. This ambitious project aims to extend its reach to over 100 countries and positively impact more than 50 million individuals worldwide. The organization's efforts to expand the Starlink Program illustrate a commitment to creating a future where technology transforms lives, and no one is left behind.

The quarterly review of CoinEx Charity's Starlink Program highlights a powerful blend of purpose, impact, and development. By bridging the digital divide, CoinEx Charity is building a world of equal opportunities and brighter horizons, one community at a time, in alignment with our mission of“Making The World A Better Place”.

